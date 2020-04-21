Smith Earns Recognition of Adherence to IATF 16949:2016

HOUSTON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, has been recognized as adherent to the IATF 16949:2016 standard. IATF 16949 specifies practices for quality management and continual improvement within the automotive-industry supply chain and automotive production.

This standard is a far-reaching one within the automotive industry, outlining best practices and requirements at each step within the supply chain, including the design and development, production, installation, and servicing of automotive-related products. It offers a foundation for standardization and continuous improvement within a swiftly growing and evolving industry.

"As automotive tech continues to develop, quality remains a top concern for leading manufacturers and other key players," said Kirk Wehby, Smith's Chief Operating Officer. "Every material or part that goes into a vehicle has to meet the highest quality standards to support its optimal performance and safety, and Smith is a prime sourcing partner of top-tier electronic components to help support this."

"Smith's adherence to IATF 16949 validates the stringent focus we place on quality at every step of Smith's business, from sourcing to operations," continued Wehby. "As the first independent electronic component distributor to conform to this standard, we look forward to seeing how this can strengthen our ability to support customers within this sphere."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 16 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, with global annual sales in excess of $1.35 billion. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number nine among all global distributors. For more information, please visit https://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

SOURCE Smith