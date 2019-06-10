Smith Receives AS6081 Certification at Its Asian Distribution Center

HOUSTON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its certification to the AS6081 standard at its warehouse in Hong Kong. AS6081 is an SAE aerospace standard that recognizes Smith's capability to meet specific inspection and laboratory-testing requirements for parts purchased in the open market and intended for use in aerospace applications.

Smith's headquarters in Houston received AS6081 certification in 2016. Achieving this certification in Hong Kong now expands Smith's global testing qualifications, verifying the company's ability to prevent counterfeit electronic parts from entering the supply chain and helping Smith to serve customers better. AS6081 testing standards define the stringent processes necessary to assure the avoidance, detection, mitigation, and proper disposition of counterfeit parts.

The AS6081 certification outlines baseline procedures, including comprehensive documentation, detailed visual analysis, and X-ray and decapsulation testing of parts. Upon customer request, parts can be further tested for authenticity under AS6081 guidelines using thermal and electrical evaluation. This certification also confirms the reliability of Smith's procurement and supplier-selection process. Whenever possible, Smith will procure parts directly from OCMs or authorized distributors to support stronger risk management and product traceability.

"Earning the AS6081 certification at our Hong Kong warehouse will open the door for many new opportunities with aerospace customers around Asia," said Terry Fu, Smith's Vice President of Operations and Counterfeit Detection, Asia. "Maintaining high quality standards is key at all of our operations facilities worldwide, and earning AS6081 certification validates Smith's commitment to rigorous testing and inspection methods."

"As Smith continues to grow in the Asian region, this certification will bolster the support we offer to meet the precise specifications and requirements of customers in the aerospace industry," continued Fu. "I look forward to witnessing how Smith's dedication to this standard will benefit our customers."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 16 cities around the world, from Silicon Valley to Seoul, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 different languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, with global annual sales of $1.66 billion. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. With testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam, Smith's processes focus on critical issues, from quality management to counterfeit prevention and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time inventory and logistics visibility anywhere in the world. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model adapts to ever-changing demands by providing reliable global electronics sourcing and logistics, regardless of distribution channel or locale. For more information, please visit https://www.smithweb.com, or, to reach a Smith representative 24 hours a day, please call +1 713.430.3000.

