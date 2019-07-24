Smith Relocates Its Austin Office

HOUSTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the relocation of its Austin office. The office's new location in Austin positions Smith closer to its local customers and expands the company's footprint in the region. Austin and its metropolitan area have been nicknamed "Silicon Hills" due to the large number of high-tech companies based in and around the city.

Smith'sAustin office is located about 150 miles northwest of its worldwide headquarters in Houston. Since opening in early 2013, the Austin office has doubled in staff size and strengthened its relationships with local customers. The new office features more square footage and larger conference rooms to accommodate employee growth and more face-to-face customer meetings.

Customers across a wide range of industries are present in the Austin area – from oil and gas to medical and beyond. The Austin landscape is booming with both startup and seasoned technology companies. Smith's focus in this area will rely on providing the highest quality sourcing and supply chain services.

"Moving Smith's Austin office to a new location with more space will allow our sales representatives to be more interactive and engaged with their customers while providing room for further growth," said Marc Barnhill, Smith's Chief Trading Officer. "Smith's goal for this office is to help local and global customers alike at each step of their product lifecycles and supply chain management processes."

The new office is located at:

Arboretum Plaza One

9442 Capital of Texas Highway North, Suite 900

Austin, Texas 78759 USA

Tel: +1 512.730.2969

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 16 cities around the world, from Silicon Valley to Seoul, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 different languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, with global annual sales of $1.66 billion. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. With testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam, Smith's processes focus on critical issues, from quality management to counterfeit prevention and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time inventory and logistics visibility anywhere in the world. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model adapts to ever-changing demands by providing reliable global electronics sourcing and logistics, regardless of distribution channel or locale. For more information, please visit https://www.smithweb.com, or, to reach a Smith representative 24 hours a day, please call +1 713.430.3000.

