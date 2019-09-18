Smith to Exhibit as Silver Sponsor at Data Center Austin Conference 2019 - Booth 202

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and provider of custom supply chain services, including secure IT asset disposition, today announces its upcoming exhibition at Data Center Austin Conference 2019. This innovation-driven conference for global IT experts will provide Smith the opportunity to highlight its customizable data center decommissioning services for maximized value recovery.

Smith representatives will be available at booth 202 to engage with customers who are upgrading or refreshing their technology and are in search of secure IT disposal solutions. They will also highlight Smith's fully equipped mobile disposition options, which serve as a quick and convenient extension of the company's warehouse facilities. The team of on-site experts will be there to answer questions about Smith's comprehensive Intelligent ITADTM model and how it can flexibly support partners across industries.

"Increasing our ITAD presence in Austin and its surrounding areas is a major goal for Smith," said Edward Wooten, Smith's Director of ITAD. "Being a part of this conference, especially as a sponsor, gives Smith great local and international exposure alike, and our team looks forward to helping customers solve any IT asset disposition challenges."

To attend the show, please visit the DCAC 2019 registration page.

What:

Data Center Austin Conference 2019

When:

Tuesday, September 24, 2019-Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Where:

Booth 202

Brazos Hall

204 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78701 USA

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 16 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, with global annual sales of $1.66 billion. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number nine among all global distributors. For more information, please visit https://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

SOURCE Smith