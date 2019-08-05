Smithers' Inaugural Image Sensors Auto Asia Conference to Take Place in September 2019

The brand new image sensors conference will take place on 25-26 September 2019 in Shenzhen, China

LEATHERHEAD, England, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithers will be extending its popular Image Sensors Automotive (IS Auto) conference series into Asia later this year. Taking place in Shenzhen at the Sheraton Shenzhen Futian Hotel, China on 25-26 September 2019, the inaugural conference will follow on from the hugely successful IS Auto Europe and IS Auto Americas editions.

As worldwide innovation in the automotive image sensors industry advances at a faster rate than ever before, the Asian market is thriving. China's investment in self-driving cars and adoption of novel technologies is enabling new business opportunities and encouraging a forward-thinking and autonomous future.

With leading technology providers based in the Asia Pacific region, this event will help drive this innovation forward by assessing new and existing image sensors technologies, the LiDAR landscape, radars, sensor fusion, neural networks, deep learning, AI, OEM needs, data management, image processing and safety standards. At IS Auto Asia 2019, senior experts will come together to showcase the latest thinking and innovations, network with customers and competitors, and prepare business for impending change.

The programme includes presentations such as:

Creating a safety cocoon: 360 degree detection for early stage danger avoidance – Zhen Lin , Assistant Manager at Sony Semiconductor Solutions

, Assistant Manager at Sony Semiconductor Solutions Managing multiple data sources and ensuring that sensor data isn't interrupted: Generation and storage issues – Junli Gu , VP of Autonomous Driving at XMotors

, VP of Autonomous Driving at XMotors Artificial intelligence: Boon or bane in the automotive industry – Mahabir Gupta , Solutions & Products Consultant – IoT, Mobility & Data Security at Volvo

, Solutions & Products Consultant – IoT, Mobility & Data Security at Volvo What would full autonomy look like? – Abhay Rai , VP of Product Marketing at Visteon

, VP of Product Marketing at Visteon Addressing the test & validation challenges in ADAS/AD for simulation and development – Florian Baumann , Chief Technical Officer – Automotive & AI at DELL

, Chief Technical Officer – Automotive & AI at DELL Preparing for the rise in automated-driving technology: Connected mobility and robo taxis – Bharanidhar Durasaimy, Development Engineer – Radar, Sensor Fusion Expert at Daimler

IS Auto Asia will provide an exclusive forum for OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, foundry and semiconductor providers, sensor manufacturers and more to unite under one roof, so whatever your position or level, this is an unmissable event for anyone working within this sector.

