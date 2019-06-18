Smithers Rapra to Launch Brand New Tire Event This November in China

The inaugural Tomorrow's Tire Summit will take place in Shanghai on 13-14 November 2019

LEATHERHEAD, England, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from the hugely successful Traction Summit in North America, renowned tire experts Smithers Rapra are launching a brand new tire event in China this November. The inaugural Tomorrow's Tire Summit is set to take place in Shanghai on 13-14 November 2019.

This new event will help drive the industry forward by looking at the most important topics facing the tire industry today. This includes OEM requirements, tire performance, new technologies, testing and materials, global tire regulations, future opportunities and more.

In addition to running the Traction Summit, Smithers Rapra also have over 95 years combined experience in tire testing, materials and technology in both North America and China, so attendees can be sure that this event will provide them with all the information they need about this market. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to network with both key industry professionals and local stakeholders.

Smithers Rapra have recruited industry experts to join the Advisory Board and assist with putting together the agenda. These members come from across the supply chain, and bring together years of knowledge and experience:

Li Lun , Section Officer of General R&D Institute at FAW

, Section Officer of General R&D Institute at FAW Amy Tang , Senior Technical Expert at Geely Research Engineering Center

, Senior Technical Expert at Geely Research Engineering Center Wei Sheng , Senior Director and Deputy President of Research Institute at Linglong Tire

, Senior Director and Deputy President of Research Institute at Linglong Tire Bing Wen-Guang, Director Norms & Regulations at Michelin China

Jimi Han , Chassis Manager at NIO

, Chassis Manager at NIO Xia Xunmao, Chairman of Qingdao Xunmao Intelligent Tire Technology Co. Ltd

Hu Houbao, Lead SQE at SAIC-GM

Henry He , General Manager at Smithers Rapra (Suzhou) Testing

Attendees at the event will receive deep insights from domestic and foreign experts, making this event the place to be for all those working within this industry – whatever your level or position.

Pricing for the event is phased, so book early to ensure you pay less for your ticket.

Find out more at www.tomorrowstire.com.

Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available: the ideal opportunity for those looking to establish themselves or reinforce their presence in this market. For more information about available packages, please contact Ciaran Little at clittle@smithers.com or on +44(0)1372-802114.

Contact

Emma Newton

Senior Marketing Executive

Smithers

enewton@smithers.com

+44 (0)1372-802016