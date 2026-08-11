Smithfield Foods Q2 Earnings Rise; Lowers FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD), a pork producer and food-processing company, on Tuesday reported higher net income despite a decline in second-quarter sales compared with the previous year, amid a challenging external environment. The company also lowered its full year 2026 guidance.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $238 million from $188 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.60 versus $0.48 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company increased to $245 million from $217 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.62 versus $0.55 last year.

EBITDA for the period rose to $396 million from $344 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $403 million from $381 million in the previous year.

Operating profit increased to $290 million from $260 million in the prior year.

Sales declined 2.3 percent to $3.70 billion from $3.79 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects Full Year 2026 sales to be roughly flat compared with fiscal 2025, previously forecast to increase by low-single digits.

For the full year 2026, adjusted operating profit is expected to range between $1.225 billion and $1.375 billion, compared with the previous guidance of $1.325 billion to $1.475 billion.

In the pre-market trading, Smithfield Foods is 3.68% lesser at $23.54 on the Nasdaq.