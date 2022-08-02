Smithfield Foods Supports North America's Largest Environmental Education Program

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. today proudly announced its donation of $30,000 in scholarship funds to support the 2022 National Conservation Foundation (NCF)-Envirothon Competition. The international competition features high school students competing in teams to demonstrate their environmental knowledge and problem-solving skills. Smithfield's donation was awarded to the top three teams during the competition's awards ceremony on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The 2022 NCF-Envirothon is North America's largest environmental education program and international competition that impacts more than 25,000 high school students annually across the U.S., Canada, and China. The national championship event, held in Oxford, Ohio this year, saw 40 teams of students compete to demonstrate their knowledge of soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and the current environmental issue of "Waste to Resources."

Along with Smithfield's financial support to provide scholarships to competition winners, Smithfield employees across the country also donated their time and expertise to the program. During the regional, statewide, and international competitions throughout the year, Smithfield employees served as volunteer advisors to lead training sessions, facilitate program curriculum, and coordinate activities to help further students' environmental knowledge and problem-solving skills.

"For more than two decades, Smithfield has pioneered long-term solutions to decrease our environmental footprint. We are continually researching bold, impactful and innovative solutions to optimize our supply chain, reduce waste and improve our energy and water efficiency," said Stewart Leeth, chief sustainability officer for Smithfield Foods. "With sustainability as a top priority, we are proud to support the next generation of stewards through the NCF-Envirothon. The drive to create a more sustainable future shown by these students is inspiring."

Smithfield's industry-leading sustainability program is focused on seven pillars: Animal Care, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Environment, Food Safety and Quality, Health and Wellness, Helping Communities, and Worker Health and Safety. The company actively supports NCF and its efforts to advance environmental education, aligning with both Smithfield's environmental initiatives and its commitment to support the vitality of local communities through education.

