Smithfield Recalls RTE Bacon Topping Products

(RTTNews) - Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. is recalling around 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE bacon topping products citing the possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The affected RTE products were in 5-lb. packages, produced on various dates between February 21 to February 23, and March 3 to March 5, 2022.

The products subject to recall include "Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy Precooked Bacon Topping" SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063; "Smithfield Precooked Bacon Topping" SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064; "Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy Fully Cooked Bacon Topping Applewood Smoked" SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062; "Smithfield Fully Cooked Bacon Topping" SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064; and "Member's Mark Fully Cooked Bacon Crumbles" SKU 78742240923 with "BEST IF USED BY" date of "2022-11-18."

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 27384" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled products were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide. Some of the bacon product may have been used to produce other products.

The recall was initiated after the Sioux Center, Iowa -based company received a customer complaint reporting they found metal in the RTE bacon topping product.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers are urged not to consume the products, and distributors and retailers are urged not to sell them. They are asked to throw away them or return to the place of purchase.

The agency further urged consumers to check back frequently to view updated lists and labels as it expects there to be additional products containing the recalled bacon.