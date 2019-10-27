Smiths Detection to enhance Sydney Airport's carry-on bag and hold-baggage screening with Computed Tomography (CT) based explosives detection system

SYDNEY, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smiths Detection today announced that it is working with Sydney Airport in a trial to boost hold-baggage security at Terminal 1 with Computed Tomography (CT) based high-speed hold baggage automatic explosives detection system (EDS), the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT. Following a successful trial of CT-based HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX for carry-on bag screening, the airport is the first in Australia to trial the explosives detection system in a 'live' operational hold-baggage environment.

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is both TSA certified and Standard 3.1 approved -- the highest defined security standards in the industry. It uses CT technology to produce high-resolution 3D images which provides low false alarm rates, high automatic threat detection and enables an accurate analysis of the bag's contents.

The previous trial was completed successfully on 14 October 2019, featuring the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, a CT-based carry-on bag screening system at the checkpoint. The CT technology produces high-resolution 3D images and allows passengers to leave electronic devices and liquids in bags, making security checks less intrusive.

"CT scanning allows operators to quickly and accurately ascertain the contents of a bag without needing to physically open it," said Matt Duffy, General Manager Operations, Sydney Airport. "That means faster and more efficient processing and, in turn, a more seamless airport experience for our passengers. We're committed to continuing to invest in cutting-edge technology to ensure not only a smoother journey for travellers, but the highest possible standards of safety and security."

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is installed on a mezzanine platform. The buildability of the platform went through a series of simulations and modifications that were managed by Smiths Detection from end-to-end. The existing X-ray scanner was in operation throughout the construction of the platform and the installation of the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT. Operational downtime was prevented which attributes to a successful trial.

Jordan Thrupp, Managing Director of Smiths Detection Australia and New Zealand said, "Sydney Airport is the country's busiest airport, handling as many as 44.4 million passengers in 2018[1]. We are confident that our technology will provide a higher level of detection capability, speed up bag processing and help improve the airport's operational efficiency, futureproofing security operations for Australia's major aviation hub".

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Smiths Detection is one of five operating divisions of Smiths Group, a global technology company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Employing over 23,000 people in more than 50 countries, Smiths Group is a world leader in the practical application of advanced technologies, delivering products and services for threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications markets worldwide.

Our mission is to help make the world a safer place - we do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com

[1] https://www.sydneyairport.com.au/corporate/about/reports-and-publications/fact-sheets

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180918/2240685-1LOGO

SOURCE Smiths Detection