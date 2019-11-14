Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III to discuss his vision for the future at National Press Club Headliners event, Dec. 9

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonnie G. Bunch III, the 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian and the first African American to hold the office in its nearly 175-year history, will discuss his vision for the institution and sign copies of his recent book, "A Fool's Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the Age of Bush, Obama and Trump," at a National Press Club Headliners event on Monday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m.

As the Smithsonian's secretary, Bunch oversees 19 museums, 21 libraries and the National Zoo, as well as all of their corresponding research and education centers. Bunch comes to the position after launching the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. When he took that post in 2005, the museum was little more than a dream with one staff person, no collections, no funding and no site. The museum now has a collection of more than 40,000 objects, and has welcomed more than 6 million visitors since opening in 2016.

This event will take place in the Club's Fourth Estate Restaurant, and will feature a moderated discussion with the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with a light breakfast of coffee, tea, muffins and pastries.

Tickets cost $5 for members of the National Press Club and $10 for the general public. Please click here to purchase tickets.

Preordered books will be available for pickup and signing at the event. Attendees will also be able to purchase books at the door. Proceeds from the book sales will benefit the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the non-profit affiliate of the Club, so the Institute asks that you leave all outside books at home.

CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; (202) 662-7561, lunderwood@press.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smithsonian-secretary-lonnie-g-bunch-iii-to-discuss-his-vision-for-the-future-at-national-press-club-headliners-event-dec-9-300958497.html

SOURCE National Press Club