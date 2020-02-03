SMR Worldwide to Open Northeast Processing Facility in Boston

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMR, a Charlotte, North Carolina based IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and Electronics Recycling solutions provider announced today the opening of a new facility located near Boston, Massachusetts to better service their growing Northeast customer base. At the new Boston facility, SMR will provide a range of software-driven disposition services for OEMs, distributors & integrators, and enterprise end-users.

"We are 100% committed to data security and delivering operational excellence," says Sena Yuret, VP of Global Site Operations. "Our customers in the Boston area care about the same things, and we intend to root even deeper partnerships together with our move here." With the addition of the Boston facility, SMR now boasts 4 total processing facilities across the USA and partnerships that span the globe.

SMR Worldwide's mission is to transform yesterday's technology into the supply chain of tomorrow. The company has shaped the world's most disruptive vision for last-mile asset management, from information erasure to hardware retirement. SMR partners with the world's leading manufacturers, highest volume IT distributors, and most privacy-obsessed enterprises. The only focus is to deliver the best turnkey ITAD program from end-to-end, protecting customer brands and reputations while minimizing environmental impact.

