13.06.2022 14:03:52
Smurfit Kappa Confirms SSK Paper Mill Unaffected In Sunday's Fire In Adjacent Premises
(RTTNews) - Smurfit Kappa Group plc (SKG.L) announced Monday that a fire broke out in an adjacent premises to the Smurfit Kappa SSK Paper Mill in Birmingham on Sunday evening at about 19.40 BST.
Though the high winds carried the fire which reached the mill's recovered fibre yard, the paper mill itself is unaffected and the company does not expect any material impact on production.
Smurfit Kappa also thanked both West Midlands Fire Service staff and the SSK team for their swift and professional response in controlling the fire within a few hours and ensuring the safety of all.
