Smurfit Kappa Q1 Profit Rises, Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Smurfit Kappa Group plc (SKG.L), a supplier of paper-based packaging, reported Friday that its first-quarter profit before income tax grew 7 percent to 339 million euros from last year's 317 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 93.8 euro cents, up 5 percent from 89.2 euro cents a year ago. Pre-exceptional basic earnings per share were 106.7 euro cents, compared to 89.2 euro cents a year ago.

EBITDA grew 13 percent from last year to 579 million euros, with an EBITDA margin of 19.3 percent, up from 17 percent last year.

Revenue, meanwhile, dropped 1 percent to 3 billion euros from prior year's 3.02 billion euros.

Looking ahead, Tony Smurfit, Group CEO, said the first quarter demand was broadly in line with the fourth quarter of 2022, and that the company expects the demand environment to improve as the year progresses.

