Smurfit Kappa Q3 Profit, Revenues Down, While Margin Rises; Issues FY23 EBITDA View
(RTTNews) - Smurfit Kappa Group plc (SKG.L), a supplier of paper-based packaging, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter profit before income tax fell 25 percent to 281 million euros from last year's 372 million euros.
Basic earnings per share declined 30 percent to 77.7 cents from prior year's 111.5 cents.
Pre-exceptional basic earnings per share were 86.7 cents, compared to last year's 111.5 cents.
In the quarter, EBITDA declined 14 percent year-over-year to 512 million euros, while EBITDA Margin improved to 19.0 percent from last year's 17.8 percent.
Revenue for the quarter declined 1'9 percent to 2.70 billion euros from 3.34 billion euros a year ago.
Box demand in the third quarter was approximately 2 percent behind 2022 levels.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company expects to deliver EBITDA of approximately 2.05 billion euros.
