WestRock Aktie

WestRock ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14V41 / ISIN: US96145D1054

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10.11.2026 05:39:20

Smurfit Westrock: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) announced full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance of approximately $4.7 billion. Escalating energy and freight costs created a $700 million cost-inflation headwind that compressed short-term profit margins. Three takeaways from the call explain how management plans to rebuild profitability over the long haul.

Pass-through contract lags temporarily delayed cost recovery as energy expenses surged across European paper mills. Management raised paper prices across most grades to restore converting margins over coming quarters.

Strict European packaging regulations create operational complexity for consumer brands seeking compliant supply chains. The company leverages specialized design centers and self-generated energy at its kraftliner mills, or high-strength paperboard facilities, to gain share from higher-cost regional rivals.

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Smurfit Westrock Limited Registered Shs 39,40 0,00% Smurfit Westrock Limited Registered Shs

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