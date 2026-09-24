Smurfit Westrock To Acquire Empresas CMPC's Chilean Containerboard Business

(RTTNews) - Smurfit Westrock plc (SW), a manufacturer and seller of paper and packaging solutions, on Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire the Chilean containerboard and corrugated business of Empresas CMPC S.A. (CMPC.SN) for $420 million.

The completion is expected during the first half of 2027.

The company mentioned that the transaction represents a post-synergy transaction multiple of less than 6 times Adjusted EBITDA.

The company intends to fund the transaction using its own liquid resources.

The company said that the acquisition will strengthen its containerboard and corrugated operations in Chile.

The company said the assets will support its operations in Argentina, Peru and Ecuador by integrating recycled paper into its regional system.

The acquisition will also allow the company to route kraftliner from Brazil and North America into the acquired corrugated assets in Chile.

On Wednesday, Smurfit Westrock closed trading 0.09% higher at $46.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.