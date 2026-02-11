Smurfit Westrock Aktie
WKN DE: A40C7D / ISIN: IE00028FXN24
|
11.02.2026 13:03:21
Smurfit Westrock Unveils 2030 Financial Targets
(RTTNews) - Smurfit Westrock plc (SW, SWR.L) announced its financial targets over the next five years. The company targets: adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7 billion by 2030, adjusted EBITDA CAGR of approximately 7% over 2026-2030, adjusted EBITDA Margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points over 2026-2030, cumulative discretionary Free Cash Flow of approximately $14 billion over 2026-2030, Discretionary Free Cash Flow CAGR of approximatey 17% over 2026-2030, and Long-term Net Debt to EBITDA target of below 2.0x. The company targets significant and growing capital return to shareholders, including: maintaining a progressive dividend policy with dividends of approximately $5 billion between 2026-2030, and capacity for share buybacks from 2027.
Tony Smurfit, CEO, said: "Our strategy is straightforward, disciplined and proven. We are focused on unlocking the full potential of North America, while continuing to outperform in EMEA and APAC and delivering dynamic growth and strong margins in Latin America."
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Smurfit Westrock shares are down 1.92 percent to $44.85.
