SNAAC Named Top Workplace for 5th Time: Recognized as a Top Greater Cincinnati Employer by Enquirer Media

MASON, Ohio, June 06, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SNAAC (Security National Automotive Acceptance Company) has again been awarded a Top Workplace 2019 honor by Enquirer Media. This is the fifth time SNAAC, based in Mason, OH, has been named a Greater Cincinnati Top Workplace.

SNAAC experienced record employee participation with 99% of employees completing the survey.

Honorees were selected based on ratings and feedback from an anonymous employee survey conducted by third-party research firm Energage. The survey measures employee perceptions of culture, alignment, leadership, and communications to name a few.

"We are excited to be named a Top Workplace for the fifth time," said Grant Skeens, president and CEO of SNAAC. "Our dedicated employees, their commitment to serving our customers, and their engagement in our organization's growth are the keys to our continued success."

SNAAC also was named a Top Workplace in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2018. This year, SNAAC is ranked twelfth out of 45 in the mid-sized company category.

In November, more than 1,100 companies in the region were invited by the Cincinnati Enquirer and Cincinnati.com to participate in the survey. Approximately 125 companies received recognition as a 2019 Top Workplace.

"One of our business strategies is identifying opportunities from all levels within the organization to make us more efficient, effective and engaging for our employees, partners and customers," said Skeens. "We continually celebrate our employees' ideas for improvement and integrate these into our business processes. This continuous improvement mentality helps propel SNAAC forward."

The Top Workplace award is open to any employer in the region with at least 50 employees, and at least 30 percent employee participation in the confidential survey.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

SOURCE SNAAC