SnackVideo announces Winners of 1,000,000 PKR Creator Academy

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SnackVideo organized a campaign, SnackVideo Creator Academy, to find prospective creators. Winners in the campaign won up to PKR 300,000. Oye Umair, who won 200,000 PKR, the second prize of the recent SnackVideo Creator Academy, enjoys widespread support in visibility and content creation from SnackVideo, a fast-growing short video platform in Pakistan.

Umair rallied his fellow students to produce videos documenting their everyday lives, so that they can create their own "student families" and communities amongst themselves. Created by students for students, his channel hopes to show a "fresh campus-style" of content to the communities on SnackVideo.

"SnackVideo has been lifechanging for me," says Umair. "I found a passion, a calling and a community all rolled into one platform. It has given me skills and opportunities to pursue something I have never even considered before. I am grateful to SnackVideo for allowing me to bring many people together on my channel. I always look forward to receiving hearts and badges from my followers whenever I post a new video!"

Umair brings a refreshing breath of air and energy to the platform. Together with his classmates, they shoot videos to remind others of their youthful times and encourage many young viewers. "I really want to share my talent with the world. If I hide it away, I am not doing what I am supposed to be doing," says Umair. Such passion and energy drive the team at SnackVideo, who appreciates talent such as Umair immensely.

Through the competition and the growing community voices on the platform, SnackVideo is at the forefront of the growing social revolution in Pakistan. Creators like Umair bring diversity and original content not found on other platforms, showcasing a glimpse into everyday Pakistanis' lives. "I want to tell others that SnackVideo can change the lives of many others, just as it did mine, if we are willing to be open and share our views," Umair continues. Indeed, his passion and content on SnackVideo has and will continue to delight many more on the platform, especially with his newfound skills and students' community.

Stay tuned for more upcoming fantastic campaigns on SnackVideo.

media_enquiries@snackvideo.com

SOURCE SnackVideo