Snai a Aktie
WKN DE: A3DVG5 / ISIN: US83301J1007
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14.05.2026 16:42:10
Snail Shares Soar 174% After Q1 Revenue Jumps And Returns To Profit
(RTTNews) - Snail, Inc. (SNAL) shares skyrocketed 173.85 percent to $1.3750, up $0.8729 on Thursday, after the video game publisher reported sharply higher first-quarter revenue and a return to profitability.
The stock is currently trading at $1.3750, compared with a previous close of $0.5021 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $1.3950 and traded between $1.2300 and $1.5000 during the session, with volume reaching 164.55 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 16.59 million shares.
Revenue increased to $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $20.1 million in the same period last year. Net income attributable to Snail totaled $2.1 million, compared with a net loss of $1.9 million a year earlier. Operating income was $2.0 million, versus an operating loss of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Snail shares have traded between $0.3390 and $2.1600 over the past 52 weeks.
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