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11.11.2026 20:27:29
Snam Reports Higher Profit, Revenue For First Nine Months
(RTTNews) - Snam (SRG), an Italian energy infrastructure company, on Wednesday reported higher revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026, reflecting largely growth in regulated gas infrastructure revenues and changes in its consolidation scope. Adjusted net profit edged up, while the company confirmed its full-year financial targets.
Total revenue rose 8.7% to 3.043 billion euros from 2.799 billion euros a year earlier. Excluding a positive one-off effect recorded in 2025, revenue increased 10.8%. Adjusted EBITDA grew 8.1% to 2.402 billion euros, or 10.6% excluding the prior-year one-off effect.
Adjusted net profit attributable to Snam shareholders increased 0.5% to 1.111 billion euros. Excluding the one-off effect, the increase was 4%.
Snam confirmed its 2026 targets, including investments of 2.8 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA above 3.1 billion euros and adjusted net profit above 1.45 billion euros.
The board also approved an interim dividend of 0.1257 euro per share, up 4% from 2025, payable on January 20, 2027.
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