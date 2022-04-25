|
25.04.2022 17:45:00
Snap Adds Millions of Users As Headwinds Persist
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported first-quarter 2022 operating results after the markets closed on Thursday, April 21. The social media company, popular with teens and young adults, continued its streak of adding daily active users.The quarter was not without challenges as Apple's privacy changes impacted its ability to sell target advertising, and macroeconomic factors decreased advertiser demand. A closer look at Snap's Q1 results and what it could mean for investors follows.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!