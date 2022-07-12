|
12.07.2022 17:15:00
Snap and DraftKings Just Shared a Major Win. Which Stock Is the Better Buy?
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) make an unlikely pair, but the duo is certainly related. DraftKings purchases advertising space on the social media platform. In that regard, they shared a significant win recently, with DraftKings' ad campaign delivering an excellent return on investment. Let's look at the news and determine which stock is a better buy. In the conference call that followed Snap's first-quarter earnings release on April 21, management had this to say about a recent ad campaign by DraftKings: "Sports betting company, DraftKings, ran a conversion lift study in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl across several established sportsbook states and observed a 10.8% lift in app installs and a 188% lift in first-time deposits for males 21-plus, outpacing their install and deposit goals."That's excellent news for DraftKings, which in its most recent quarter (ended in March) spent 77% of revenue on sales and marketing. The company must gain approval to offer its online gambling services state by state. With each state it gains access to, it spends aggressively on sales and marketing to attract new customers before competitors can. For that reason, the excellent results from the investment in advertising from Snap could indicate an avenue where DraftKings can derive better results from its sales and marketing budget. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.20
|Snap buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
