Snap can show you the world

Snap wants to help you make sense of the world around you. The company is seeking to patent a method for "insight presentation" in Snapchat 's user interface using automated image processing. This tech works by using machine vision for identification and machine learning for categorization, to generate a "content collection" that identifies and organizes the features of a particular image or video.