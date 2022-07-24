|
24.07.2022 15:13:00
Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update
Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations. The stock was down as much as 38% on the day following the release, a dramatic fall for the once-loved business. Let's dig into the details of that Q2 report and decipher what is causing the poor performance. Snap had first forecasted revenue growth between 20% and 25% for its second quarter of 2022. Roughly a month after those projections, Snap said the quarter was moving in the wrong direction, and it would miss even the lower end of that guidance. When it finally revealed Q2 figures on July 21, Snap reported revenue increased 13% year over year. From 2018 to 2021, the company had grown revenue at an average compound annual rate of over 50%, so the Q2 growth was a considerable slowdown. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Analysen
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.20
|Snap buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.20
|Snap buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.20
|Snap buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Snap Inc. (Snapchat)
|9,79
|-38,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison in vollem Gang: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den ATX letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbußen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.