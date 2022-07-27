|
27.07.2022 14:15:00
Snap Cratering Creates an Opportunity to Buy Another Bargain Tech Stock
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported its second-quarter earnings on July 21, and the results were not good. Q2 revenue grew just 13% year over year, which was underwhelming even compared to the company's revised guidance of sub-20% revenue expansion. Snap cited decreasing demand for advertising space on its platform due to macroeconomic challenges and platform policy changes from Apple. Investors took this disappointing result and assumed that the rest of the advertising industry would report facing similar difficulties.Many advertising technology (adtech) companies were sold off as a result. PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) was such adtech company, falling almost 10% after Snap reported earnings. But investors might be throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Not all adtech companies are facing the same issues as Snap, which means that some players could thrive, even in an unfriendly environment. Here's why PubMatic could be one of those that soars higher. Snap's first problem was Apple's Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) changes, which made it harder for companies to gather data on their consumers, and consequently decreased ad effectiveness. PubMatic helps publishers find ad buyers to fill their inventory, so theoretically, it could also be hurt by this change. However, PubMatic serves publishers across a wide array of ad channels -- not just mobile apps. This gives the company more revenue diversification, minimizing the impact of Apple's changes for PubMatic. In the fourth quarter of 2021, PubMatic's CFO Steve Pantelick reiterated this, saying that the company remained relatively unscathed by Apple's update "as advertisers shifted ad dollars to other high ROI formats and channels on our platform."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Analysen
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Snap Inc. (Snapchat)
|9,26
|-2,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Aussagen und Bilanzsaison im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt deutlich tiefer -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Börsen Asiens beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost war mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.