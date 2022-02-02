|
Snap Earnings: Can the Growth Stock Rekindle Investor Excitement?
Shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) have been crushed recently. The stock is down about 55% since it reported third-quarter earnings last October. The Snapchat parent's stock has suffered two critical blows. The first was when it reported its third-quarter results; Snap reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue and provided dismal fourth-quarter revenue guidance (at least when compared to analyst expectations). The second major factor weighing on the stock has been a market sell-off that has hit growth tech stocks like Snap particularly hard.With a backdrop like this, you can bet Snap shareholders are hoping that the company can post an impressive fourth-quarter earnings report. Doing so could rekindle investor interest in the stock and potentially help shares make progress on rebounding.Ahead of Snap's fourth-quarter earnings report this week, here's a preview of some of the areas the company will need to excel at in order for it to have a shot at impressing the Street.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
