Snap Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Snap (NYSE: SNAP), the parent company of the popular social media platform Snapchat , announced its earnings for the first quarter on Thursday, April 25. The results exceeded analysts' expectations, marking a significant milestone for the company.Analysts had predicted an adjusted EPS loss of $0.26 and revenue of $1.12 billion, but Snap reported an adjusted EPS of $0.03 and revenue of $1.19 billion. The surprisingly upbeat results underscore Snap's improving market position and effective monetization strategies.Analyst source: FactSet. YOY = Year over year. EPS = Earnings per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel