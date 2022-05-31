31.05.2022 17:23:00

Snap Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock recently dropped below its IPO price of $17 after it unexpectedly cut its second-quarter guidance on May 24.In its first-quarter earnings report on April 21, Snap had predicted its revenue would rise 20% to 25% year-over-year in the second quarter, and that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) would decline 57% to 100%.That outlook was already grim, but Snap now expects both its revenue and adjusted EBITDA to miss the lowest end of that guidance. Snap blamed that downward revision on the "macroeconomic environment," which "deteriorated further and faster than anticipated."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Analysen

17.11.21 Snap Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.10.20 Snap buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.20 Snap buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.20 Snap Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.07.20 Snap buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Snap Inc. (Snapchat) 13,16 -0,81% Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulse fehlen: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen