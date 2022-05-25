|
25.05.2022 17:00:00
Snap Stock Crash Is an Opportunity, But Not the Kind You Might Think
In this video, I will be talking about why the market crash after Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) lowered Q2 guidance makes no sense and why you should be looking for bargains. Digital advertising and social media companies like Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) crashed hard Tuesday, May 24.For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!