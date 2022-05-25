+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
Snap Stock Crash Is an Opportunity, But Not the Kind You Might Think

In this video, I will be talking about why the market crash after Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) lowered Q2 guidance makes no sense and why you should be looking for bargains. Digital advertising and social media companies like Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) crashed hard Tuesday, May 24.For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading
