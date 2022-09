Snap Stock Just Got a Lot More Interesting

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like its disappearing messages, Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock price at a given moment doesn't seem to last long.Shares of the Snapchat parent have fallen nearly 90% from their peak last September, continuing a volatile streak since its 2017 IPO. The social media company has struggled recently as revenue growth has suddenly fallen after a pandemic boom. Management has blamed macroeconomic challenges, and most of its peers have seen slowing revenue growth as well.However, Snap has a plan to get the stock moving in the right direction, announcing a slew of changes in an investor update on Wednesday to cut costs and put the company on a path to growing profits. Foremost among those moves is that it's cutting 20% of its staff. Continue reading