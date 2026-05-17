Snap Aktie
WKN DE: A2DLMS / ISIN: US83304A1060
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17.05.2026 21:00:00
Snapchat: Don't Rush to Buy This Social Media Stock
It's been a tough ride for long-term Snap (NYSE: SNAP) investors. Once touted as a close rival to Meta Platforms' Instagram, the relatively small social media company remains unprofitable and is down by more than 30% year to date. Investors who are betting on a turnaround may want to cut their losses and review other investment opportunities.Snap's revenue trajectory does not reflect what investors have come to expect from unprofitable, high-stakes companies. The social media company only has an annualized 8.8% revenue growth rate over the past three years. That's much lower than Meta Platforms' 19.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the same stretch.It's impossible to even compare the two tech companies anymore. A few years ago, investors would look at Snap's earnings to gauge how Meta Platforms would perform, and vice versa. Few investors do that anymore. Meta Platforms earned more than $200 billion in revenue over the past year, while Snapchat generated less than $10 billion over the same stretch. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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