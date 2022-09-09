Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.09.2022 21:57:00

Snapdragon Chemistry and Asymchem Abandon Planned Acquisition

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapdragon Chemistry today announced that the previously announced acquisition by Asymchem will not proceed. Snapdragon and Asymchem were unable to agree to mitigation terms that would satisfy the U.S. Treasury's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Snapdragon Chemistry Logo

"We are disappointed this deal was unable to be completed," said Snapdragon President and CEO Matthew Bio. "The goal of the deal was to expand domestic manufacturing capacity and be able to deliver a full range of drug development services to our clients. We remain committed to this goal. We have long enjoyed a productive relationship with Asymchem on behalf of our clients. We look forward to continuing to collaborate on current and future client projects."

The news comes at a time of substantial growth for Snapdragon. Snapdragon recently commissioned a new, 51,000 square foot R&D and GMP manufacturing facility.

"These continued investments in facilities and advanced manufacturing technology enable an accelerated path to clinic for our clients," said Bio. "We have an outstanding team, best-in-class technology, and a growing, loyal customer base. Despite the change in plan, I remain excited about our future."

About Snapdragon Chemistry

Snapdragon Chemistry is a chemical technology firm providing services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and fine chemical industries. Snapdragon's headquarters, R&D, and manufacturing facilities are in Waltham, MA.

Contact: David Tanklefsky 
dtanklefsky@thecastlegrp.com 
617.337.9515

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snapdragon-chemistry-and-asymchem-abandon-planned-acquisition-301621418.html

SOURCE Snapdragon Chemistry

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen