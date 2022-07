Snap's Crash Could Create Another Buying Opportunity in This Long-Time Market-Beater

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Mobile app and camera company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) recently reported disappointing second-quarter results, and the market responded by sending its stock price down by about 40%. There was also collateral damage to companies that generate revenue from ads like Snap does. One stock that took a hit in the wake of that report was demand-side ad platform The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD).But is the whole digital ad space struggling, or are Snap's issues company-specific? Because of something that happened in May, I'm betting the problem is mostly Snap's. Here's why.On April 21, Snap gave financial guidance for the second quarter, saying it expected year-over-year revenue growth in the 20% to 25% range and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of between $0 and $50 million.Continue reading