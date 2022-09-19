Snavely Forest Products Joins Trex Distribution Network

They say everything is bigger in Texas and that now includes the distribution footprint of Trex Company. The world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in low-maintenance, eco-friendly outdoor living products has bolstered its service in the growing Texas market with the addition of long-time distributor partner Snavely Forest Products to its South Central network.

"The South Central region is one of the most active areas of the country right now for building and remodeling,” noted Bret Martz, vice president of North American professional sales for Trex. "As Trex continues to experience broad-based demand driven by strong consumer interest in outdoor living, expanding our alliance with a known and highly respected distribution partner like Snavely will enable us to serve our channel partners across the region more efficiently and effectively.”

Trex has enjoyed a decades-long relationship with Snavely Forest Products, a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry. Commemorating its 120th anniversary, Snavely serves independent dealers and home centers across the U.S., delivering superior materials, exceptional service and marketplace expertise. With this expanded partnership, Snavely will supply Trex products throughout Texas and the surrounding markets through its distribution centers in Dallas and Houston.

"Our strategy for success is to align with the best suppliers in the industry,” said Clark Spitzer, COO of Snavely Forest Products. "Our partners, like Trex, produce the highest quality product lines that are manufactured with superior engineering, competitive price points, and with sustainability and environmental standards in mind. Through these selective and long-standing relationships, we are able to offer the most relevant products to our customers every day.”

Trex products are offered through an extensive network of building products distributors and dealers, and are sold at more than 6,700 retail locations. For more information about Trex, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week and to have made Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Snavely Forest Products

Founded in 1902, Snavely Forest Products (www.snavelyforest.com) is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber industry. Delivering superior material, exceptional service and market expertise to both customers and vendors, clearly expresses a commitment to "Building Business for Our Partners.” Snavely Forest Products’ goal is to provide its customer’s access to the world’s best building products at competitive prices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005220/en/