SNC-Lavalin appointed to provide advisory services for Manchester Airport Group's £1bn transformation program

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce that it is to provide Airport Advisory Services to the Manchester Airport Group (MAG), as part of the Engineering, Project Management and Design Services framework (EPMDS).

MAG comprises three airports – Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted – and is the largest UK-owned airport operator, with over 60 million passengers passing through its sites last year. SNC-Lavalin's Engineering, Design and Project Management business (EDPM) will be supporting MAG across all three of its airports and is one of three consultancies who have been awarded a place on the Airport Advisory Services framework lots.

The appointment enables SNC-Lavalin to support the airports on:

Airport capacity planning and modelling;

Airport development management;

Asset management, operations and maintenance;

Change management and business advisory;

Operational readiness and transition.

"The MAG's EPMDS framework will see us helping to improve passenger experience and help MAG reimagine their airports for the future," said Philip Hoare, President of Atkins, SNC-Lavalin's Engineering, Design and Project Management business. "We look forward to working together with MAG to enhance local transport infrastructure and drive the economic growth of multiple regions in the UK."

The Manchester Airport Transformation Programme will enhance passenger experience and see the site become an international gateway for the North, thanks to improved transport links and a terminal expansion.

East Midlands is the UK's busiest cargo airport, handling more than 328,000 tonnes of cargo each year, and is expanding its cargo and logistics facilities in response to growing demand.

SNC-Lavalin's EDPM business has a strong track record of success delivering a range of professional services in the aviation sector, with a portfolio that includes Heathrow, Birmingham, Gatwick, Dubai International, New Orleans International, Ireland West and Abu Dhabi Airport.

