SNC-Lavalin awarded National Nuclear Cleanup Contract from US Department of Energy

MONTREAL, July 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide nationwide deactivation, decommissioning and removal (DD&R) of nuclear facilities, as well as waste management and program support from the US Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Environmental Management (EM), through its Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation entity. This multiple award contract has a 10-year ordering period, and a maximum ceiling of $3 billion US, split between nine companies. This contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and support for our partners and customers.

"We are pleased to be included in this list of awardees to provide deactivation, decommissioning and removal of nuclear facilities to the US DOE to reduce environmental risks," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "Waste management and decommissioning is a significant and growing part of SNC-Lavalin's nuclear business, and this contract solidifies our position in this important market." SNC-Lavalin previously held a DOE-EM prime contract that preceded this nationwide DD&R contract.

"For more than 25 years we have solved some of the toughest cleanup and decommissioning challenges for the Department of Energy. We are excited to continue our support for the Office of Environmental Management on this new installment of their national IDIQ cleanup contract," added Tom Jouvanis, President, Atkins Nuclear Secured.

DOE-EM will issue task orders to conduct DD&R of excess, legacy facilities across the EM complex. This support will also be available to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Office of Naval Reactors (NR) and the Office of Science (SC), as well as other DOE Offices or other Federal Agencies that may request EM assistance in accomplishing their DD&R requirements.

About Atkins Nuclear Secured

Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation is a business unit within SNC-Lavalin's global nuclear sector focused on the US federal market. With strengths in nuclear operations, process design engineering, waste management, characterization, transportation, disposition and high-level waste technologies, Nuclear Secured is a partner in the team managing the Tank Operations contract at Hanford, leads the teams managing the DUF6 plants in Portsmouth and Paducah and the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Ontario, and manages the U-233 project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. At Atkins Nuclear Secured, we safely deliver high consequence, technically complex missions for federal governments. SNC-Lavalin acquired WS Atkins plc on July 3, 2017.

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

