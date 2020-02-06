SNC-Lavalin nominates three new members to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Febr. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC) is pleased to announce the nominations of Mr. Gary C. Baughman, Mr. Chris Clark, and Mr. Mike Pederson to the Board of Directors as part of the ongoing renewal process focused on meeting the evolving needs of the Company and supporting its strategic objectives and long-term sustainability.

The three Board nominees will stand for election by shareholders at the SNC-Lavalin Annual General Meeting on May 7th, 2020. Current Board members Mr. Jacques Bougie, Ms. Catherine J. Hughes, Mr. Alain Rhéaume and Mr. Eric D. Siegel will not be standing for re-election. The Board continues to focus on ongoing renewal to further enhance the skills and competencies required to support the Company's new direction.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and SNC-Lavalin management, I would like to thank the retiring Board members for their steady leadership and sound guidance during a challenging time in the Company's history," said Kevin Lynch, Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Baughman brings extensive international engineering, construction, operations, maintenance and environmental industry experience. From 2017 to 2019, he served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Texas-based APTIM, a global design, construction, environmental remediation and maintenance service supplier operating in 90 locations around the world. From 2015-2017, he served as CEO, Americas, for M+W Group, a global high-technology engineering company. Mr. Baughman was an Executive Vice-President at Aecom from 2012 to 2015, where he was responsible for leading growth for the Industrial end market in the America's as well as globally for the Chem/Pharma market. He began his career at Fluor Corporation, where he spent 14 years in various roles, including Senior Director, Global Development.

Mr. Clark is the former Chief Executive Officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers Canada and has significant corporate board experience, sitting on the boards of some of Canada's leading companies. He currently sits on the board of Choice Properties REIT, Air Canada and Loblaw Companies. He is a former board member of Hydro One, Brookfield Office Properties and IGM Financial. Mr. Clark spent 31 years at PwC, and served as National Managing Partner, Financial Advisory Services, and Managing Partner, before serving as CEO from 2005 to 2011.

Mr. Pederson brings extensive experience in leadership roles at large financial services institutions. During his tenure as CEO of TD Bank from 2013 to 2017, the bank consistently out-performed peers in earnings and revenue growth and delivered significant market share gains in almost all product categories. Prior to joining TD Bank, Mr. Pederson was Managing Director of Barclays plc from 2002 to 2007 and held various positions at CIBC from 1988 to 2001. Mr. Pederson is currently Chair of the Board of the Business Development Bank of Canada and a Board Director with CGI Group.

"These nominations reflect the Board's commitment to supporting the Company's new strategic direction focused on engineering services, with the relevant skills and competencies that provide value-added oversight and counsel to senior management," said Kevin Lynch, Chairman of the Board. "This is a pivotal time in SNC-Lavalin's evolution and the Board is looking forward to working with these individuals, who bring a wealth of expertise in global operations, engineering, financial services and board governance which serves to strengthen our drive and focus to deliver on our strategy."

