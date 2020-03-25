SNC-Lavalin secures UK digital railway transformation role

MONTREAL, March 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin's (TSX: SNC) Atkins and Faithful+Gould (F+G) businesses have been appointed to help deliver a major digital railway transformation program across the United Kingdom's East Coast Main Line (ECML), East Midlands and Transpennine routes to improve passenger experience.

"This work puts us at the very forefront of the UK rail industry's drive to transform the rail network using the latest digital technology," said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "As an organization, we're committed to working alongside clients across all sectors to help them realize the benefits of technology and data to ensure better outcomes for their customers.''

The six-year Railway Systems Integration Partner (RISP) contract will see Atkins and F+G, alongside key suppliers PwC and Ramboll, collaboratively support cross-industry delivery of The East Coast Digital Program, which includes introducing in-cab European Train Control System digital signaling and Traffic Management across the ECML route. This contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and sustainability.

The £1.8bn program is part of Network Rail's commitment to deploying digital signaling and train controls when and where they represent good value for money to improve the network's performance for passengers and freight user.

The RSIP will help Network Rail maximize the potential benefits of the digital signaling and train control systems by leading the industry through the change process and ensuring collective operational readiness on this complex program.

Supporting the delivery of a digital railway across the UK is a key strategic objective for SNC-Lavalin and its Atkins business is involved in developing nationwide plans via the Rail Sector Deal, Rail Industry Association, Digital Railway Program and UK Rail Research and Innovation Network.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

