SNC-Lavalin to deliver additional high integrity containers to Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant

MONTREAL, March 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Atkins Energy Global Solutions, LLC, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX: SNC), is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO) to continue to deliver high integrity containers (HICs) to store secondary radioactive waste from the processing of radioactive liquid effluents at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan. This nuclear contract is within SNCL Engineering Services, the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward to greater growth and support for our partner and customer.

"We are honoured that TEPCO continues to select us to provide HICs on this important project," said Sandy Taylor, President, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "The containers are essential for the clean-up and containment of the radioactive waste at Fukushima and are a key component of the water decontamination systems."

HICS are one element of a portfolio of nuclear products and technologies offered by SNC-Lavalin for nuclear waste management. SNC-Lavalin offers expertise throughout the entire nuclear life cycle from concept, design and technology development to new-build programs, and from asset management through waste management and decommissioning.

The events in March 2011 at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant resulted in the need for a process to treat radioactive liquid waste. SNC-Lavalin's advanced liquid waste processing system (ALPS) was transferred under license to our partner Toshiba to deploy for TEPCO at the Fukushima site. In January 2020, the ALPS technology was celebrated at Fukushima Daiichi, as a significant milestone in safely treating more than 1 million cubic meters of radioactive liquid effluent was achieved. In the ALPS treatment process, SNC-Lavalin's HICs are used to store the radioactive solid waste generated during the liquid effluent decontamination process.

