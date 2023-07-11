SNCF Energie signs a new wind energy supply contract with Voltalia

SNCF Energie, a subsidiary of SNCF Voyageurs, and Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announced the signing of a new long-term electricity sales contract for the entire output of a 37.4-megawatt wind farm.

SNCF Voyageurs and Voltalia have entered into a new Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA)1. SNCF Voyageurs, through its internal electricity provider SNCF Energie, will acquire the entire production from a 37.4-megawatt wind farm located in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of France. This wind farm, named Rives Charentaises2, consists of 17 wind turbines with an individual capacity of 2.2 megawatts, resulting in a total installed capacity of 37.4 megawatts. The annual production is estimated to be around 78 gigawatt-hours, accounting for 1.4% of SNCF Voyageurs' traction electricity consumption. The commissioning of the wind farm is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

This new commitment aligns perfectly with SNCF Voyageurs intention to actively participate in the energy transition. In this context, SNCF Voyageurs confirms its ambition to achieve 40 to 50% renewable energy sources - including 20% from Corporate PPAs - in its electricity consumption mix for train traction by 2026.

To achieve this goal, its subsidiary SNCF Energie has been leading the "Corporate PPA" program for SNCF Voyageurs since 2018. With these new contracts, by 2027, more than 560 gigawatt-hours per year will come from additional photovoltaic and wind power plants. SNCF Voyageurs aims to have 1,100 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity from CPPAs by 2027-2028, representing 20% of its electrical needs for train traction.

This is not the first collaboration between SNCF Energie and Voltalia. In June 2019, the two companies signed their first large-scale renewable electricity3 direct purchase agreement, covering a capacity of 143 megawatts for a duration of 25 years. Voltalia committed to developing, constructing, and operating three solar power plants located in Gard and Var, France. It was the first agreement of this scale signed between a renewable energy producer and an independent major consumer in France.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, states: "The signing of this new CPPA reflects the determination of SNCF Voyageurs and Voltalia to pursue an ambitious and proactive common policy regarding the consumption and production of responsible energy. Voltalia is thus assisting its partners in meeting their decarbonisation and low-carbon impact commitments. SNCF Voyageurs and Voltalia share common values by placing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the heart of their strategies and publicly affirming their Purpose: 'Acting for a moving, united, and sustainable society' for SNCF, and 'Improving global environment, fostering local development' for Voltalia."

Richard Fécamp, CEO of SNCF Energie, states: "This wind CPPA brings real diversification to SNCF Voyageurs' renewable electricity sourcing program. Its negotiation relied on the shared experience of the SNCF Energie and Voltalia teams developed during previous contracts. The decarbonisation is significant, with a carbon content of 14 grams of CO2eq per kilowatt-hour, and the wind production profile complements the profile of the photovoltaic power plants. We are all very proud of this achievement in a challenging economic context for renewable energy production."

About SNCF Voyageurs

SNCF Voyageurs is the SNCF Group company dedicated to passenger rail transport. It offers shared mobility and door-to-door solutions to meet passengers' needs in terms of supply, cost, quality of service and respect for the environment. It operates both daily and long-distance services in France and Europe, with : Transilien in Ile-de-France; TER in the regions; and TGV-Intercités (TGV INOUI, OUIGO, Intercités, Eurostar, Thalys, TGV Lyria, etc.). Its online agency, SNCF Connect, is now France's leading e-commerce site. SNCF Voyageurs carries around 5 million passengers every day. Created on 1 January 2020, SNCF Voyageurs is a 100% public limited company, wholly owned by the SNCF group.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 14.2?GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,550 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

1 The Corporate PPA (Corporate Power Purchase Agreement) is a direct sales contract entered into between an energy producer and a final consuming company.

2 Voltalia press release dated October 17, 2022

3 Voltalia press release dated June 26, 2019

