17.08.2022 11:30:00
SNDL Basically Just Admitted It's a Meme Stock
Canada's SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) was undoubtedly familiar to many of you for years as Sundial Growers. Chances are, you also thought of SNDL as a cannabis business more than anything else.There are changes afoot, though, and not just in the company's name. Lately, cannabis hasn't been SNDL's sole focus. Indeed, the company may be focusing on another substance that requires a license to sell, even if some retail traders aren't aware of it.Speaking of that, SNDL's management recently acknowledged the retail-trading crowd, even to the point of crediting them with the company's continued existence. It might be a startling admission to some, but if the meme-stock shoe fits, SNDL might as well wear it with pride.Continue reading
