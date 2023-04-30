30.04.2023 13:20:00

SNDL Just Made a Huge Announcement, But Is the Stock a Buy?

In growing industries, sometimes the competitive landscape can change overnight as businesses change their strategy or forge creative new paths in an attempt to secure their future dominance. The cannabis industry is no exception, and in that vein, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) just dropped a bombshell announcement that might disrupt the North American marijuana industry, perhaps forever. Here's what's going on with this Canadian cannabis and alcohol company formerly known as Sundial Growers and why it's a critical concern for investors.In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings report published April 24, SNDL casually mentioned that "the company expects that, on a structured and regulatory compliant basis, it may become a majority owner of one or more multi-state operators (MSOs) in the U.S. in 2023." That's a massive new development because it means it will no longer be a business wholly focused on winning in the Canadian market. Plus, it could put the company ahead of rivals like Tilray Brands, which have stalled or otherwise less-than-impressive plans to enter the U.S. cannabis market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SNDL Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SNDL Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SNDL Inc Registered Shs 1,30 -2,26% SNDL Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen