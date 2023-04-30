|
30.04.2023 13:20:00
SNDL Just Made a Huge Announcement, But Is the Stock a Buy?
In growing industries, sometimes the competitive landscape can change overnight as businesses change their strategy or forge creative new paths in an attempt to secure their future dominance. The cannabis industry is no exception, and in that vein, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) just dropped a bombshell announcement that might disrupt the North American marijuana industry, perhaps forever. Here's what's going on with this Canadian cannabis and alcohol company formerly known as Sundial Growers and why it's a critical concern for investors.In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings report published April 24, SNDL casually mentioned that "the company expects that, on a structured and regulatory compliant basis, it may become a majority owner of one or more multi-state operators (MSOs) in the U.S. in 2023." That's a massive new development because it means it will no longer be a business wholly focused on winning in the Canadian market. Plus, it could put the company ahead of rivals like Tilray Brands, which have stalled or otherwise less-than-impressive plans to enter the U.S. cannabis market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SNDL Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SNDL Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SNDL Inc Registered Shs
|1,30
|-2,26%