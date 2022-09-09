|
09.09.2022 13:15:00
SNDL Stock: Bear vs. Bull
If there was a realistic chance of a turnaround in the near future, would you be willing to buy a stock that's down 97% in the last three years? If you're thinking of buying shares of the meme stock SNDL, (NASDAQ: SNDL) (formerly known as Sundial Growers), that's not a hypothetical question. After the Canadian cannabis company diversified into selling liquor via an acquisition, it's clear that its future won't be much like its past, and that could mean that the door is open for a rally. Still, SNDL is hardly a safe stock. It isn't profitable, and its cannabis operations continue to struggle amid a supply glut that's driving down prices. Is there a long-term case to make for investing, or is its focus too divided across its different segments to justify buying right now?There are a few reasons investors might expect SNDL to be a good investment, starting with its freshly diversified operations.Continue reading
