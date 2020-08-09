SNEC 2020: Sungrow Debuts the 1500V LFP Lithium-ion ESS Solutions for a Variety of Installations

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, indicates a robust growth momentum toward the sustainable development by showcasing flagship PV and energy storage innovations at SNEC 2020. In particular, the latest 1500V LFP energy storage system (ESS) solutions for a full range of applications was released on-site.

Latest 1500V LFP lithium-ion ESS solutions debuted

The global market sees a strong impetus of energy storage development as it's a special drive of the local decarbonization and energy transition. As a pioneer in this segment, Sungrow has more than 1000 deployments of integrated ESS solutions across the world.

The Company unveiled the new 1500V LFP ESS solutions to meet growing demands across the globe. The ESS solutions allow the PCS capacity varying from 1MW to 6.9MW, and LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery rated at 1500V which can be assembled to an integrated volume of up to 4.5MWh, suitable for a variety of commercial and utility-scale installations.

Particularly when paired with renewable energy, the all-in-one system can meet requirements like frequency regulation, peak shaving, demand charge management, ancillary services. Flexible with DC-coupled or AC-coupled design, the solutions enable minimized cost, safe and reliable operation and competitive levels of profitability.

PV inverter portfolio for comprehensive installations

The lower LCOE is setting the stage for grid parity to become the norm for the global solar industry. Sungrow offers a consistently cutting-edge product portfolio ranging from utility-scale, commercial and industrial, to residential installations.

Optimized for utility-scale solar plants, Sungrow showcased a 1500V 3.125MW outdoor central inverter solution. Featuring three-level topology technology, the maximum inverter efficiency reaches 99%. It is designed with DC/AC ratio up to 1.8, enabling cost-saving on Balance of System (BoS) at large. The solution is compatible with the DC-coupling energy storage system, enabling 60% of the rated power charge from the grid. The 1500V string inverter SG250HX, also applied to the utility-scale sector, is now one of the best-selling PV inverter solutions and 3GW is expected to be deployed by the end of 2020.

Targeting commercial and industrial rooftop installations, the cutting-edge portfolio ranging from 33kW to 110kW were on display. Sungrow is making remarkable inroads in the residential segments including new three-phase hybrid inverter solutions, enabling a higher yield, more robust and safer performance with a user-friendly design.

Solar-plus-storage applications continue to mature

When looking forward to the post-grid-parity era, PV will be deeply integrated with energy storage and solidly support the grid stability.

"The integration of PV and energy storage relies on deep analysis and integration of the whole system instead of a mechanical combination of two systems. Sungrow is one of the few entities that can offer both PV and energy storage solutions with a 23-year proven track record, that makes us stand out from the competitive market," said Jack Gu, Sungrow Senior Vice President.

Reportedly, the Company maintains robust performance despite the impact of COVID-19. Its latest 1H financial forecast demonstrates a 25%-35% year-on-year growth rate in net profit while the cumulative installations reaching 120 GW as of June 2020.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 120 GW installed worldwide as of June 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 120 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

