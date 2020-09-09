Snellings Law LLC Launches New Site to Better Serve Commercial Collection Clients

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snellings Law LLC, a leading technology-driven debt collections and commercial litigation firm focused on helping businesses recover money owed to them throughout New Jersey, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://snellingslawllc.com/.

The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to a judgment calculator to help judgment holders in New Jersey determine the value of their order under New Jersey law.

The new comprehensive website brings together a wealth of helpful information about debt collections, construction liens, commercial litigation, and banking law so that users can find the latest relevant information in one place. To bring the vision of a new non-traditional law firm website online, Snellings Law LLC partnered with law innovation agency ONE400.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our clients, referral partners, and visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of services we offer to help businesses thrive."

Snellings Law LLC's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of commercial collections matter, regulatory changes, essential client information, and other educational information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for Snellings Law LLC monthly educational newsletter invites at https://snellingslawllc.com/contact/.

About Snellings Law LLC

Snellings Law LLC is a commercial collections, commercial litigation, and banking law firm located in New Jersey. It represents clients throughout the U.S. who have collections matters in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://snellingslawllc.com.

Related Links

https://snellingslawllc.com

https://one400.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Robert Snellings

Organization: Snellings Law LLC

Phone: (973) 265-6100

Related Images

snellings-law-website.jpg

Snellings Law website

Related Links

ONE400

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snellings-law-llc-launches-new-site-to-better-serve-commercial-collection-clients-301125918.html

SOURCE Snellings Law LLC