22.03.2022 13:00:00
Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts® Give Cookie Lovers a New Way to Enjoy a Classic, No Baking Required
The latest flavor in Pop-Tarts bakery-inspired innovations hits shelves this spring, joining the brand's growing cookie-themed lineup
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Pop-Tarts® continues to bring crowd-pleasing flavors to its lineup by giving fans an ooey-gooey, cinnamon-y cookie experience with Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts.® Inspired by beloved bakery classics, this latest flavor drop will join the brand's growing cookie lineup, which also includes Frosted Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts® and Cookies & Crème Pop-Tarts.®
A tribute to the iconic bakery staple, Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts will satisfy any cookie lover's sweet tooth no matter the time of day. This cookie-pastry hybrid takes things to another level with a unique flavor experience only Pop-Tarts can deliver, combining a snickerdoodle-flavored filling with a crunchy cinnamon sugar topping to create that melt-in-your-mouth moment all fans know and love.
The best part? Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts means no oven required to fill your kitchen with a drool-worthy, fresh-baked cookie scent and fill your belly with that warm buttery, cinnamon flavor.
"We know our fans love a 'dessert for breakfast' moment, so Pop-Tarts continues to deliver crazy-good flavors that capitalize on this trend with our pie, donut and cake-themed lineups already on shelves," says David Greci, Senior Brand Manager, Pop-Tarts. "This spring, we'll complete the cookie trifecta with this delicious new Snickerdoodle flavor. Besides, who needs a cookie jar when you've got a toaster and a box of Pop-Tarts?"
Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts® will be available in May in an 8-count box for an SRP of $3.19 at retailers nationwide. For more information and to stay in the know on all things Pop-Tarts, follow Pop-Tarts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snickerdoodle-pop-tarts-give-cookie-lovers-a-new-way-to-enjoy-a-classic-no-baking-required-301507180.html
SOURCE Kellogg Company
