Snow Peak Capital Makes Majority Investment in Sandy Alexander

BOULDER, Colo., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Peak Capital, LLC ("Snow Peak"), a Boulder-based private equity firm, today announced that it has made a majority investment in Sandy Alexander, Inc. ("Sandy Alexander" or "the Company"), a leading multi-channel marketing communications company, in partnership with Sandy Alexander's management team and other previous owners.

Boulder-based private equity firm Snow Peak Capital has acquired multi-channel marketing firm Sandy Alexander.

Founded in 1963, Sandy Alexander offers a variety of direct marketing services, including printing and finishing services as well as visual effect experiences. The firm serves the retail, casual dining, technology, automotive and healthcare industries. Sandy Alexander has multiple software offerings that cater to a broad range of customers. Sandy Alexander is headquartered in New Jersey with additional facilities in Florida and in Southern California.

"We look forward to partnering with Snow Peak Capital to enhance the breadth of solutions we can provide to our customers. Our collaboration with Snow Peak will provide us with the capital and operational support we need to help guide our future growth initiatives," said Michael Graff, President & CEO of Sandy Alexander.

Steve Yager, Managing Partner at Snow Peak, commented, "We are honored to team up with Sandy Alexander during the Company's exciting next phase. This transaction presents an ideal opportunity for Snow Peak to leverage its M&A expertise, operating experience, and broad network to continue to build on the world-class marketing solutions Sandy Alexander has built over the last 60 years."

"Snow Peak has a long track-record of success with investing in businesses to achieve growth and margin improvement," stated Anthony Chirikos, Partner at Snow Peak. "We plan to support Sandy Alexander with the investments and resources it needs to achieve future growth, both organically and through acquisitions."

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth acted as legal advisor to Snow Peak Capital. New Direction Partners and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Sandy Alexander. Global Endowment Management provided equity financing alongside Snow Peak in this transaction. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by PNC Bank.

About Snow Peak Capital, LLC

Snow Peak Capital is a Boulder, Colorado-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market businesses across the industrial, technology and business services sectors. Snow Peak Capital's founders have more than 50 years of combined M&A and operating experience, having led or been involved with more than 60 private equity transactions during their careers. Snow Peak seeks acquisition opportunities in which it can bring lasting improvements to its partner firms, either directly or through its network of operating relationships. For more information, visit: www.snowpeakcapital.com.

About Sandy Alexander, Inc.

Sandy Alexander Inc. is one of the largest independently owned, high-end commercial graphic communications companies in the nation, serving the needs of Fortune 500 companies and other enterprises from coast to coast. Sandy Alexander's broad array of services include digital solutions, sheetfed and web printing with in-line finishing/personalization, wide and grand format, and printing for retail visual merchandising. Sandy Alexander provides the most impactful and efficient printing for any campaign regardless of substrate, size or quantity. Sandy Alexander is a leader in protecting the environment with dedication to wind energy, SGP certification, and tri-certification for chain-of-custody sustainability paper. For more information, visit: www.sandyinc.com.

