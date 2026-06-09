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09.06.2026 07:38:29
Snow Rothschild Acquisition Corp Announces $200 Mln IPO Pricing At $10/unit
(RTTNews) - Snow Rothschild Acquisition Corp. (ISNRU) recently announced the pricing of its Initial Public Offering or IPO of 20 million units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of a redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A share fixed at $11.50, subject to adjustments.
The blank-cheque acquisition company said that the units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "ISNRU" on June 9. Proceeds of $10.00 per unit will be placed in a trust account managed by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, it said in an official statement.
Snow Rothschild Acquisition said that the underwriter has a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million units to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on or about June 10, subject to customary closing conditions.
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